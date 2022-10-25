85 firefighters dealing with blaze in Warren County

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A blaze — started from a campfire in the Warren County community — ballooned into the need for 85 firefighters from five different counties to fight it.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is also on hand for the fire at 951 Isha Lane. Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies responded earlier in the day to an individual that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Authorities said they arrested Robert Vincent Halter, charging him with reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

Officials said the fire is contained but not controlled. More than 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers are working feverishly to control this scene.

Warren County Sheriff's Office

"There are no plans for evacuation at this time," WCSO officials said. "However, if the decision is made for evacuation, the public will be notified immediately via emergency phone calls, media outlets and social media. If you are a resident of the Irving College, Hills Creek, Eagles Nest communities, please remain vigilant. We will update as needed."

The Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA, and EMS also responded to the scene.