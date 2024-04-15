850 trees to be distributed for free at Nashville's Earth Day Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The weather has been wonderful out around Middle Tennessee! What better to do than celebrate Earth Day in your own community?
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Centennial Park Conservancy in partnership with Urban Green Lab will be hosting Nashville Earth Day!
It's a free and fun event at Centennial Park that features educational activities, plenty of exhibitors and vendors and small businesses to check out. You can explore more than 75 vendors that have recycled, reused and organic products.
850 trees will be distributed on a first come first serve basis and if you're hungry, there's plenty of food to choose from!
Learn more here.
