8th Avenue South staple finds new home in Old Hickory

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) — It was 38 years ago when Barry Wilkinson opened the doors of Dealers Choice Antiques and Auction on Nashville's 8th Avenue South. For a lifetime, he has held auctions from the store. When the business started, the area looked a lot different.

"We used to call this antique row," he said. "I'm kinda the last antique dealer here on Eighth Avenue. It's kinda bittersweet."

Wilkinson said his favorite part of the auction business, is finding such unique pieces. Recently, he's had to turn his searching efforts to finding a new storefront. He said his lease was terminated.

"They renewed my lease a couple years ago, but they wanted a six month term, they could terminate, I could terminate at any given time. They redid the building next door, so I knew it was coming."

He believes it has something to do with the growth the city has seen in recent years.

"Just growth, they need more money out the building and everything else."

Wilkinson said he understands that business is business and prices are going up. Even so, Dealers Choice Antique and Auction will keep their doors open. Just somewhere else, for the first time in nearly four decades.

"Just like me going to Old Hickory, the shop beside me, it's a small business to. I like being in that town, I'm gonna love being in that small town."

The last auction at the 8th Avenue South location will be May 24th. The first at the new location in Old Hickory will be June 26th.

According to the City of Nashville's online parcel viewer, H. G. Hill Realty Company LLC, owns the property.

We did reach out to the company about the termination of Wilkinson's lease. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email Megan at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com