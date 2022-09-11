9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to be held at Snodgrass Tower.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday marks 21 years since the attacks on September 11 and several events are happening throughout Nashville in remembrance.

One event will honor the fallen firefighters by having participants climbing 2,200 of steps which is equivalent to 110 flights of stairs. That’s the route taken by 343 New York firefighters at the World Trade Center that lost their lives that day.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is happening at 9 a.m. at the Snodgrass Tower by the Capitol downtown. The opening ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m.

It’s not too late to sign up to honor the fallen heroes, registrations will be accepted on site or you can sign up here.

The event will bring together not only local first responders to compare how their strength and agility compares to the heroes of that day, but also the community. Everyone who climbs will be carrying a photograph in remembrance of one of the fallen firefighters.

The event is also honoring thousands of responders that died after the attack due to the toxic air and materials.