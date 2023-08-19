9 people, including 7 kids involved in multi-vehicle crash in Putnam County

Nine victims, including seven children are recovering after a two vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Cookeville High School.

Putnam County EMS says they received a report about a crash around 2:00 PM at the intersection of Fisk Road and Whiteaker Springs Road. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Seven of the nine people in the crash were taken to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. The other two were taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There were no fatalities. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.