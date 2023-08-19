Watch Now
News

Actions

9 people, including 7 kids involved in multi-vehicle crash in Putnam County

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 19:31:17-04

Nine victims, including seven children are recovering after a two vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Cookeville High School.

Putnam County EMS says they received a report about a crash around 2:00 PM at the intersection of Fisk Road and Whiteaker Springs Road. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Seven of the nine people in the crash were taken to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. The other two were taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There were no fatalities. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School