NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 9-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on I-65.

Metro Police say a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling north near Rosa L. Parks Blvd. at around 12:30 a.m. when it sideswiped a 2018 GMC Sierra.

Following the collision, the 28-year-old driver and two children aged 8 and 9 exited the Civic and sat on the center concrete median wall.

A 2010 Infiniti G27X stopped behind the Civic and while it was stopped, it was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima. A 2022 Audi A3 also crashed into the back of the Altima.

That vehicle forced the Infinity up the median hitting 9-year-old Za’ryiah Floyd.

Both children were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where Floyd was pronounced dead. The 8-year-old was treated and released.

Metro Police say two children in the GMC Sierra at the time of the crash were not injured.

Officials say there were no signs of impairment on any drivers involved.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.