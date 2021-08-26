90s fictional fast food pop up comes to Nashville, supports downtown businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new pop up restaurant is in town until August 31, and if you're a 90s or early 2000s film fanatic, you may recognize the name.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has brought the fictional fast food joint, Mooby's, to life.

The restaurant is notably seen in films like "Dogma," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "Clerks II."

Fans have the chance to get a taste for themselves -- the special menu includes burgers, bratwurst, onion rings and drinks.

Brady Headington - NewsChannel5 Mooby's restaurant pop-up celebrates 90's cult films.

The pop up is located at Tin Roof Demonbreun in Midtown, which was transformed to look like the 90s joint.

You're encouraged to make reservations online before you go. You can make reservations here.

Smith created the pop ups to help businesses struggling during the pandemic. In Nashville, they've partnered with Tin Roof, Ole Smoky Distillery and Tailgate Brewery.

“One thing they’re doing is working with local breweries. So they’re working with them, Tailgate created a product specific for this event so it’s been great on more than just a Tin Roof front," said Tin Roof Demonbreun general manager Josh Griffin.

The pop up is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. through the end of the month.