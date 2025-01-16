Watch Now
911 outage impacting AT&T customers near BNA restored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AT&T customers near BNA airport are now able to call 911 once again. Metro said this was an issue impacting about 31,000 customers.

As far as dispatch knows, this was an issue on AT&T's end it's unclear how long it was out for.

It is fully resolved, but do not to test it! Don't call 9-1-1 unless you're having an actual emergency.

Nashville 911 tweeted out this alert about the outage around 10:30 p.m.

They said it was only an issue with AT&T customers. Nashville 911 was still getting calls from other carriers.

It's still not clear what caused the outage in the first place. It was restored around 3 a.m. Thursday.

We've reached out to officials with the airport to see if they know what caused it. We'll be sure to bring you any updates if we hear back.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

