911 services down for some AT&T customers in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — 911 services are currently unavailable for some AT&T customers in Williamson County.

According to Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, AT&T advised that residents who are serviced out of their Franklin, TN Central Office are unable to make calls to 911 at this time.

Customers are experiencing these issues due to a copper failure caused by a damaged cable within the area. AT&T has not provided a timeframe for when the service will be available again.

AT&T customers are advised to use the non-emergency 911 number, 615-790-5757 at this time.

WCEMA provided the numbers to several non-emergency numbers within Williamson County for emergency use.

