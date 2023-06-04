Watch Now
911 services down for some AT&T customers in Williamson County

Scripps National
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 04, 2023
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — 911 services are currently unavailable for some AT&T customers in Williamson County.

According to Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, AT&T advised that residents who are serviced out of their Franklin, TN Central Office are unable to make calls to 911 at this time.

Customers are experiencing these issues due to a copper failure caused by a damaged cable within the area. AT&T has not provided a timeframe for when the service will be available again.

AT&T customers are advised to use the non-emergency 911 number, 615-790-5757 at this time.

WCEMA provided the numbers to several non-emergency numbers within Williamson County for emergency use.

  • City of Fairview, TN Police and Fire Departments: 615-799-2431
  • City of Franklin, TN Police: 615-794-2513
  • Town of Nolensville Police: 615-776-3640
  • City of Spring Hill, TN Police: 931-486-2632
  • Williamson County Sheriff's Office: 615-790-5550
  • Williamson Health EMS: 615-794-2800
  • Spring Hill Fire Department: 931-486-3270
