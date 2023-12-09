97 expungements processed in day one of Nashville's Safe Surrender.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, people with outstanding warrants will have another opportunity to go into the new year with a clean slate. It will be the second day of the Nashville Safe Surrender.

The Davidson County District Attorney's office said a total of 97 expungements were processed Friday — meaning their record was cleared of the charge.

56 people visited Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Herman Street in North Nashville in all. 8 people with warrants had them either dismissed, withdrawn, were given new court dates, or resolved.

Safe Surrender is meant for people who are wanted for non-violent misdemeanors or felonies to settle or start to process their charges.

People can get their charges resolved or receive favorable outcomes.

Safe Surrender also provides a neutral setting to reduce risk for law enforcement officers, the people who are wanted, and the community.

One woman with a probation warrant told NewsChannel 5 the process she went through and said a judge waived all her fees.

"I advise anybody if you have any warrants, on probation, child support, or whatever, come in. Try it. It's very helpful. Trust and believe that. You will want to be home for Christmas with your family," said Torey.

People can come to Galilee Missionary Baptist Church again on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

People are asked to bring their I.D. and a desire to turn their life around.

