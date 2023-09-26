Watch Now
9th grader arrested after making false threats at John Overton High School

A ninth grade student was arrested Monday afternoon following a false threat the student made to John Overton High School.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ninth grade student was arrested Monday afternoon following a false active shooter threat made to John Overton High School.

Two active shooter calls were reported Monday when the School Safety Division's Rapid Response Team was deployed and cleared the school. There were no weapons recovered, and upon further investigation both calls were confirmed as false, according to officials.

The student who was arrested for the false calls was charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence, a false report and an abuse of the 911 system.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, officials said.

