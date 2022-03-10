Clarksville police looking for leads after 16-year-old shot in car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to Nashville on Friday night after she was shot in the backseat of a car in the 200 block of Raintree Drive and Lafayette Road.

Fellow passengers with the girl said the shots came from a red car with black rims.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to the call about shots at 11:20 p.m.

The girl's status is currently unknown.

If anyone has information or additional footage related to this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Luebke at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5645.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, contact Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

