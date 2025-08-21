'A Better Way to Give:' Murfreesboro's new approach to supporting the homeless population through QR codes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a third of Murfreesboro's homeless population has lived in the city for less than a year, according to United Way data cited by city officials.

The city is implementing new strategies to address homelessness while ensuring resources are directed effectively.

One key initiative involves placing signs around downtown Murfreesboro that discourage giving money directly to panhandlers and instead promote donations to established organizations.

"Most people have ideas, goals, and dreams—but they need organizations like The Journey Home," said Scott Foster, executive director of the Murfreesboro nonprofit.

Foster says his mission to help the homeless began when he was a teenager. Nearly 20 years later, The Journey Home continues that work—soon from inside a brand-new facility.

"We are working to try to help people toward a path of stability so that they can get back into community life and get back into the workforce and back into the housed community," Foster said.

The organization is seeing increasing numbers of people experiencing homelessness, which is one reason for their upcoming move to a larger location.

"We serve a significant number of senior adults. We serve a significant number of folks with disabilities and also families with children," Foster said.

Earlier this month, Murfreesboro's mayor highlighted United Way data showing 36% of the city's homeless population has lived there less than a year. This statistic has prompted officials to encourage residents to donate to established organizations rather than giving directly to individuals.

"Sometimes giving people a little bit of help where they are out in the community can make some difference, but if you really want a lasting difference, folks need to get to the programs and the ministries and the organizations that can help them put the pieces together," Foster said.

New signs featuring the message "A Better Way to Give" are being installed around the downtown square. Each sign includes a QR code linking directly to organizations like The Journey Home and the Salvation Army. Foster says this ensures donors know exactly where their money is going.

"That money goes to things like meals and clothing and basic needs, but it also goes to rent assistance, deposits on new homes, transportation assistance," said Foster.

He adds that the approach also helps prevent potential scams.

"A dollar here, or $5 there, even $20 bill, you know, on the corner. Yeah, that sometimes meets a need for a moment," said Foster. "But if people are really looking to move forward and get back into community life and get back on their feet, they need folks around them to help make that happen."

Other Tennessee cities, including Mt. Juliet and Cookeville, have implemented similar "no panhandling" signs encouraging charitable donations.

The new signage is scheduled to begin appearing in downtown Murfreesboro this week.

City officials note that solicitation from vehicles is illegal in Murfreesboro because panhandling at intersections creates hazardous situations for both drivers and pedestrians, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.