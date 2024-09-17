A biography, a documentary, a graphic novel; this team's keeping Ernest's legacy going

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, a group of local filmmakers made big hits shot right here in middle Tennessee. If you went into a video store in the 80s or 90s, you couldn't miss the films. There's a new effort to bring about a renaissance of the lead character.

"We're here in beautiful downtown Briarville," laughed Josh Cherry, walking alongside Justin Lloyd and Corey Perkins in the Five Points neighborhood of Nashville.

Five Points played the role of Briarville in the film Ernest Scared Stupid.

"Ernest was running through going 'Trooolls! Trooolls! TROOOLLS!'" laughed Corey.

"Trick or treat!" Josh said, opening up boxes holding two of the troll heads from the film.

Josh is the son of the director, producer, and writer of Ernest's films, John Cherry.

"I worked on Ernest Scared Stupid as a troll wrangler," Josh said. "Was just one of my many tasks."

Ernest actor Jim Varney's nephew is Justin.

"This would be the Emmy Jim won for the TV show, Hey Vern, It's Ernest!" Justin said, showing an Emmy.

"I would say I'm an Ernest superfan!" Corey said.

Back in 1980, John Cherry and Jim Varney began a series of Ernest TV commercials, many with the catchphrase; 'Know what I mean, Vern?'

The ads led to a multi-picture deal with Disney where a largely local crew shot the films locally including Montgomery Bell State Park and the old Tennessee State Prison.

"Ernest was created in Nashville," Corey said. "He was born in Nashville."

Both John Cherry and Jim Varney have died, but a community of fans still talk about the films. There's also Montgomery Bell State Park's yearly Ernest Day.

Now, Josh, Justin, and Corey believe it's time to further a legacy.

"I grew up with Superman as my hero, Christopher Reeve," Justin remembered. "A lot of people looked at [Jim Varney] the way I looked at Superman. I thought, 'maybe I could put something together, having known him.'"

Justin showed his book, The Importance of Being Ernest; The Life of Actor Jim Varney (Stuff That Vern Doesn't Even Know). Justin's book is now being adapted into a documentary.

Corey has a new project too.

"This is the closest we'll be able to get to a new Ernest movie," Corey said, showcasing a poster for an upcoming graphic novel project. "Instead of film, it's going to be in comic form. Ernest and the Dream Stone."

Corey has completed a script and now has a Kickstarter to finance the art for the future comic. You can find it here.

Nearly 45 years ago, John Cherry and Jim Varney introduced Ernest. A nephew and a son believe John and Jim would be proud to see what they started continue.

"It keeps a little memory of my dad around," Josh said.

"I think it would really warm his heart," Justin said of his uncle. "That legacy is just so huge, and I'm so glad to have just a little part of that."

Know what I mean, Vern?

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com