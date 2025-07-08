Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A child has been found deceased in Duck River at the Blue Springs recreation area

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child has been found deceased after being reported missing in Maury County.

At around 4:11 p.m., first responders responded to the Duck River at the Blue Springs recreation area for a missing child.

The child was found in the river and had died. No additional information is available at this time.

