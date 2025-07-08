A child has been found deceased in Duck River at the Blue Springs recreation area

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child has been found deceased after being reported missing in Maury County.

At around 4:11 p.m., first responders responded to the Duck River at the Blue Springs recreation area for a missing child.

The child was found in the river and had died. No additional information is available at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.