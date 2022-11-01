A circus, a sock hop, bachelorette skeletons? A look at a Middle TN Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this Halloween night, we can say something for certain: the creativity of our friends and neighbors on this spookiest of nights is unmatched. We decided to go out and see some of the best in Halloween out there.

The first stop was in Franklin for a skeleton sock hop, daddy-o.

"I love Halloween," smiled Marty Ligon, standing outside 930 West Main.

Marty and Tammy Vaughn are the team that decorates the historic Lillihouse with dozens of skeletons.

"That gets everybody in the spirit," Marty laughed.

"There's 39!" she continued, referring to the skeletons. "I counted them!"

The inside of the house is decorated with ghosts and witches in the bedrooms and even a skeleton peeking out of the shower.

Outside one Green Hills house was a skeleton bachelorette party.

A few miles from there, Joanne Ball had a decoration unlike anyone else.

"Well, I'm glad 'cause I invented this fish," she laughed, standing in front of a large fish she'd created in front of her 3730 Richland Ave. home.

There was time for one more stop, this time in Hendersonville.

Ricky Timmons and partner Carl McCoy turn their home into a yearly tradition, the Boneyard Circus.

"I'm pretty sure if we took it down and we didn't do it one year, we'd probably be in trouble," Ricky laughed, standing in the middle of a circus scene of blue skeletons. "We make all of it from scratch."

"He's been totally surrounded by piranhas," added Carl, pointing to a skeleton submerged in water. "Maybe he'll make it out. Maybe he won't. We'll see!"

Each one of these stops is so different from the last, but all these people say that's the beauty of Halloween.

"You can be so creative at Halloween," said Marty. "I get so much joy out of this."

"This is the most creative day, right?" added Ricky.

"I really want to share that message with kids," said Joanne.

"What other holiday can you literally do whatever you want from a creative standpoint?" Ricky continued. "It's pure joy. It's pure creativity. We love it."