A community mourning two young women killed by an alleged drunk driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a heartbreaking tragedy, two young women lost their lives in a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver. Holly Wagner and Natalie White were passengers in a vehicle when they were struck and killed.

Cynthia Wagner, Holly's mother, always knew her daughter was destined for greatness, naming her Holly for the happiness she brought everywhere she went. Holly's older sister, Leah Wagner, described their bond as more than just siblings; they were best friends.

"My sister was everything to me. She was my best friend. She was my other half. She was really like my soulmate," Leah Wagner said.

Holly's family remembers her as a light that brightened any room she entered. Tragically, that light went out on Saturday.

According to Metro Police, 22-year-old Giovanni Bolstad, who had been convicted of a DUI in 2023, was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Cude Lane near Rivergate Mall. Police reports indicate that Bolstad ran a red flashing light and collided with a Ford Focus traveling on Gallatin Pike.

The Focus, driven by a friend of 24-year-old Natalie White, left Holly and Natalie with fatal injuries, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"We cannot bring Holly back, but this is about justice," Cynthia Wagner said.

Cynthia, now faced with the unimaginable task of burying her youngest child, reflected on Holly's promising future. The 25-year-old Fisk University biology graduate was preparing for medical school to become a dentist.

"I'm focused on preparing for her funeral and taking care of the business of going to court, getting justice for my daughter Holly and her best friend Natalie," Cynthia Wagner said.

Holly and Natalie could not be saved, but their familes hope their story will prevent future tragedies.

"I just would hate to see this happen again, and I hate that my sister has to be the example. But I really hope that moving forward, people think twice before they get behind that wheel when they drink," Leah Wagner said.

In honor of Holly's memory, Cynthia plans to contact Mothers Against Drunk Driving and start a nonprofit to support medical students at Meharry Medical College.

Giovanni Bolstad faces multiple charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide.

