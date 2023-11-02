A day after a fire warning in Franklin County ends, a fire starts near Sewanee and Sherwood

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire started near "Buggy Top" in Franklin County on Wednesday night, between Sherwood and Sewanee.

According to Tim Fuller, the Franklin County Sheriff, the wind moved the flames in the dry forest area away from Sewanee, and it was moving towards Sherwood.

He said they are currently setting a plow line and have it under control. The fire departments are there along with the state forestry department.

The fire is 16 acres total.

It has not been determined how the fire was started, Fuller said they were in a bad drought and only got a drizzle of rain on Monday.

Just yesterday, Franklin County was under a fire warning from the National Weather Service.

"Fire and emergency officials should be aware that weather conditions will be favorable for the development of grass fires," the warning read.

However, the warning ended at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

There are no known injuries at this point from the fire, and Fuller said it should be extinguished by morning.