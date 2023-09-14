A dog was shot and killed in a Nashville park. Witnesses are now asking why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Questions and controversy are swirling after a pet dog was killed at a popular Nashville park this week, with witnesses telling NewsChannel 5 why a dog was shot.

Witnesses said the friendly dog was with its owners at Percy Warner Park on Wednesday morning. It was off the leash and a man who says he "feared for his safety" shot the German Shepherd.

"This is a peaceful place. People come with their families and dogs to enjoy the beauty," said Ariana Kaufman, who walked past a couple with a German Shepherd.

The dog was not on a leash — in violation of park rules — but Kaufman said it was friendly, with its tail wagging and wandered up to her and others.

"It looked like a really sweet dog, and I started petting the dog — playing with the dog," said Kaufman.

She moved on when suddenly she heard a commotion.

"I heard a gunshot behind me. I turn around, and a man has a gun out, and the dog is dead. He continues to shoot the dog five more times."

At that point, the dog's owners ran up in shock.

"They said: 'Did you shoot my dog?' He said, 'Yes.' Then they asked: 'Did you kill my dog?' and he said, 'Yes — he got too close.'"

Kaufman said the man walked away, and she called 911. Metro police arrived, interviewed him and then let him go with no charges.

"Just because a dog's not on a leash does not give someone a right to kill a dog," said NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

The man did have a handgun carry permit allowing him to bring a gun to the park. He told officers he feared for his safety from the dog. But to pull a gun and use deadly force in a busy public park?

Leonardo said to do that there must be an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death.

"It all turns on whether that was a reasonable response to the actions of that dog," Leonardo said.

Was the shooting justified?

"Absolutely not — there's no reason," said Kaufman.

But, it did happen and now there's just this simple memorial of a card and bandana for a family pet killed in a public park.

"The whole day. I just sobbed. It's such a shock."

Neither the dog's owners or the man who shot the dog could be reached for comment.

Police said the case is not closed.

The District Attorney could choose to prosecute the man for the intentional killing of an animal — a Class E felony.