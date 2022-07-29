A domestic dispute left one dead in Nashville overnight, police said

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested and charged a Nashville man who allegedly killed his wife overnight in their home on Boyd Drive.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers found Sylvia Bryant, 65, dead in the couple's bedroom at 3 a.m. Police went through the window after Cledius Bryant called 911 and reported he was dizzy after being hit with an object.

MNPD

That's where police saw his wife on the floor with trauma to her face and a flat-screen TV on her chest. He was laying in the bed with minor injuries, police said.

Police took Cledius Bryant to the hospital, but he declined an interview with detectives.

Police said they believe her death was the result of a domestic dispute.