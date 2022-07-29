Watch Now
A domestic dispute left one dead in Nashville overnight, police said

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 16:27:19-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Police arrested and charged a Nashville man who allegedly killed his wife overnight in their home on Boyd Drive.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers found Sylvia Bryant, 65, dead in the couple's bedroom at 3 a.m. Police went through the window after Cledius Bryant called 911 and reported he was dizzy after being hit with an object.

Cledius Bryant.JPG

That's where police saw his wife on the floor with trauma to her face and a flat-screen TV on her chest. He was laying in the bed with minor injuries, police said.

Police took Cledius Bryant to the hospital, but he declined an interview with detectives.

Police said they believe her death was the result of a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
