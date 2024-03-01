A speeding driver ended her life. Her family now wants drivers to be safer in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A devastating crash last month has left a family in mourning and sparked a heartfelt plea for driver safety behind the wheel.

Kyla Green, 21, lost her life in the accident, prompting her family to share her story in hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The crash happened on Feb. 17 shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Woodland and South 1st Street. Kyla was a passenger in an SUV when a speeding BMW sedan ran a red light, colliding with their vehicle. Kyla was killed instantly in the collision.

Described as a quiet spirit with an infectious smile, Kyla's family remembers her fondly.

"I'll always remember Kyla, but I also wonder what type of life she would have had after she graduated from Nashville State," said Jewell Winn, Kyla's great-aunt.

The aspiring forensic scientist dreamt of working in criminal justice before her life was abruptly cut short.

Before the crash, an officer had attempted to stop the BMW sedan for a traffic violation. However, the driver briefly stopped before speeding away, according to Nashville police. Moments later, the deadly collision occurred.

"I can't imagine what this guy was thinking. This was a commercial road with lots of stoplights. Where did you think you were going?" questioned Kish Green, Kyla's aunt.

The crash resulted in the loss of three lives, including Kyla's, as well as the speeding driver and a passenger in his vehicle.

The tragedy has left the Green family reeling, with Green urging for a change in behavior on the roads.

"I'm hoping that people hear this story and then make a conscious change," Green said. "They will just not do whatever it is that they're doing this dangerous anymore."

They are asking drivers to put down their phones, slow down and remain vigilant while behind the wheel.

"Split-second decisions can change your life, the life of people around you. And what happened to my niece was unimaginable," Green said.

As authorities await toxicology results on the driver responsible for the crash, data reveals a troubling trend in Nashville. In just the first three months of 2024, the city has already witnessed seven multi-vehicle deadly crashes and four deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

Kyla's family is working on starting a scholarship at Lead Academy in her name for students wanting to study criminal justice or law enforcement.