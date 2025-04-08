A farmer's fight in the face of development causes new concerns with flooding

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — One farmer is fearful flooding will wash away generations of work on his family's land.

He said one thing has changed: nearby development.

I went to Williamson County, where I spoke with a farmer wondering where to turn next.

“These are fainting goats when they get nervous they lock up,” said Bobby Burns.

It's not the goats nervous and fearful this time, it's the farmer.

He's the fourth generation to farm this land in Arrington off Patton Road and Bobby Burns is worried it could all get washed away.

“All of this is going to divert water onto us and back up like a funnel there. No one seems to want to listen,” said Burns.

He said in the past year something's changed. Now when rainwater fills the nearby Nelson Creek he says water rushes higher and more often.

“Whenever muddy creek water hits the land and it kills the crops,” said Burns. “It’s frustrating because we’re down here trying to grow crops feed people and feed our families. This is the way we make our living. It’s not a joke to us.”

Burns shows us what he suspects is changing the water flow: a bridge built in the past year. It will eventually be used as an entrance to Troubadour golf course.

“It’s made it 10 times worse,” said Burns. “Evidently golf courses mean more than farming and feeding the county.”

And the development isn't done. The county approved plans to raise Patton Road. The low point, Burns points out will be more of his farmland.

“When they filled the road up, it’s gonna create a damn and we’re gonna have flooding into our houses in buildings. That is what it’s really scaring us,” said Burns.

He says water levels threatened the same barn housing the fainting goats.

“The little one, a little boy, was born two weeks ago,” he said.

But Burns has a different response, promising to fight for his farm and family.

County leaders say they consulted engineers to study the land, creek and water flow.

According to the models, they say none of the construction will increase flooding on the property.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com