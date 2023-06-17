Watch Now
News

Actions

A few strong storms possible Father's Day (6.17.23)

Saturday 6/17 Weather forecast
wx for web 6-17-23.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 09:51:49-04

Today: M'Sunny, Warm, Air Quality Alert|High: 90| NE-5

Father's Day: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms Late - 40% |High: 90| S - 6 mph

Monday:  M'Cloudy, Scattered Storms: 82| S 12

In Depth:

Look for Warm and Dry conditions on this Saturday, however we are under an Air Quality Alert until Midnight. Things will remain dry to start your Father's Day Sunday, however some scattered thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon hours. Some of these could be on the stronger side in our Western Counties. Shower chances will continue again Monday with some cooler weather moving in Monday Evening and Tuesday.

6-17-23 wx 1.png
6-17-23 wx 2.png

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great