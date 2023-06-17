A few strong storms possible Father's Day (6.17.23)

Today: M'Sunny, Warm, Air Quality Alert|High: 90| NE-5

Father's Day: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms Late - 40% |High: 90| S - 6 mph

Monday: M'Cloudy, Scattered Storms: 82| S 12

In Depth:

Look for Warm and Dry conditions on this Saturday, however we are under an Air Quality Alert until Midnight. Things will remain dry to start your Father's Day Sunday, however some scattered thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon hours. Some of these could be on the stronger side in our Western Counties. Shower chances will continue again Monday with some cooler weather moving in Monday Evening and Tuesday.

