A Ft. Campbell service member has been accused of rape in a recent affidavit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Fort Campbell service member has been accused of rape according to a recent affidavit.

According to officials, the victim and a witness were visiting Nashville and returned to their hotel following a night downtown. The victim, witness 1 and witness 2 were staying in their room for the night.

The defendant, who was also visiting the city was staying with a group of people in the floor above but had been in the room earlier with friends. He reportedly returned back to the room and stated he left his bottle of alcohol in the room and was allowed to retrieve it. He did not leave.

Documents state that the victim was heavily intoxicated and had fallen asleep soon after the return to the hotel room. She stated that she was woke up a few hours later to the accused having sex with her.

The victim told officers that she was too fearful to respond and that the defendant stopped and continued the assault. She reportedly tried to wake another witness up, but the witness wouldn't wake up.

This repeated once more and the victim sat up quickly and said she had to use the restroom. This woke the second witness who followed her to the bathroom. This is where the victim told the witness what had happened with the defendant.

The witness then forced the defendant to leave the room.

Ft. Campbell has confirmed that the service member was assigned to Fort Campbell.

"We are cooperating with Army investigative and local law enforcement authorities on this matter," they said in a statement.