A Gallatin City Council member resigns, says she has been bullied by another council member

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin City Council Member, Eileen George announced her resignation and said she has been harassed and bullied by another council member — Pascal Jouvence. She claimed his supporters have been harassing her through social media, texts, voicemails, and even physical confrontations.

She announced her resignation and her reasoning during Tuesday night's council meeting. You can watch her announcement starting at 52:16 on the city's recording of the meeting.

She listed direct examples of the harassment, such as a joke Jouvence made at her expense about her mental health. She said she was summoned to court on a bogus charge for conspiring to sabotage Jouvence's wife's business license. George said recently her business partner was in tears over getting harassed on social media as well. George is co-owner of the company Golden Girls Real Estate.

She said after all of this she has decided to do what is best for her business and herself.

"I'm a 75-year-old woman who needs to work, retirement is not an option for me. My health and well-being must be protected and I am the only one responsible for it. I need to take care of myself right now personally, professionally, physically and mentally," said George.

Jouvence responded to NewsChannel 5's request for comment:

"I have never bullied or and harassed Councilwoman George. I would encourage everyone to do what Eileen’s daughter herself stated: 'check sources, do not believe everything people say.' I have and will continue to speak truth and stand up for my constituents and for ethical behavior in our government," said Jouvence.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown wrote a post on Facebook in response to George's resignation, supporting her and backing up her claims.

"While accused of using her position to gain sales, I'd bet it has actually cost her — and not just financially," she said. "She has been attacked viciously and relentlessly. I've witnessed it and I'm so sorry I didn't take a greater stand in her defense."

Mayor Brown said she is grateful for Councilwoman George's service and friendship. You can read her full statement here.