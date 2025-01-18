A guide to celebrating Black History Month in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Visiting Music City during the month of February? We have everything you need to know about Black History Month in Nashville.

Starting off the month

February 7

Step Afrika!

This exciting blend of of percussive dance styles is coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $43 to $79 and can be purchased here.

The performance starts at 7 p.m.

February 8

Black Music Heritage Night

The Nashville Predators will celebrate Black History Month as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena. Each ticket will receive a limited edition Black History Month shirt designed by a local artist.

Discovering Descendant History: Uncovering the Carter Legacy

You can join the Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery at 2 p.m. as they discuss descendants of Issac and Joe Carter, formerly enslaved individuals at Belle Meade and their family history.

The event is at 2 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

February 14

Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture

Starting at 9 a.m. and going through 3:30 p.m., you can join Tennessee State University’s College of Liberal Arts and the Metropolitan Historical Commission for the 44th Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture.

You can learn more here.

The Mountaintop

Beginning February 14 and running through the 23rd, the Nashville Repertory Theatre will present The Mountaintop, a re-imagination of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night on earth could have been.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

February 18

Homeschool Day

The Tennessee State Museum will host a free day of fun and historical activities for home schooled families.

Can't make it to one of these events? Here are some options for you and your family!

The Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library is a space for education and exploration of the Civil Rights Collection.

The Civil Rights Sit-Ins tour begins at Church Street and Sixth Avenue North and ends at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and follows the steps of those who took a stand.

United Street Tours offers a Civil Rights Walking Tour of Nashville.

You can also learn more about Black History at the Tennessee State Museum and the National Museum of African American Music.

