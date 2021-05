CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 2 people were injured in a house boat explosion at the Montgomery County Conservation Club.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the explosion was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The house boat was reportedly refueling when it exploded.

Both people were taken by EMS to Tennova hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time

The fire has since been extinguished.