Woman dead, man injured in Montgomery County boat explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a house boat explosion at the Montgomery County Conservation Club, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the explosion was reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday on the Cumberland River. The house boat had just finished refueling when it exploded, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA said 56-year-old David Berggren and 49-year-old Cristal Berggren were thrown into the water, where they were rescued by a near-by boater.

Both were taken by EMS to Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville, where Cristal Berggren later died. David Berggren is currently being treated at Tennova.

The TWRA is investigating the explosion.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the female victim was 54, as reported by the TWRA. The agency has since issued a correction, saying she was 49.