A letter of gratitude from The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School has issued a letter of gratitude to the city of Nashville, a month after the tragic shooting that left six people killed.

"It has been a little over four weeks since March 27th. Four weeks since a line was drawn in the sand of our lives at Covenant, a line marking before and after, a line marking the moment when life changed, and we will never be the same," it reads.

They go on to detail how the community has spent the past month focused on "picking up the pieces" and caring for one another. How they've been learning to navigate the "new, forever-changed life".

"This internal focus has not, however, prevented us from feeling the awe-inspiring expressions of love and support from the Nashville community and across the nation," they continued,

"The bows on mailboxes and signs in yards are tangible evidence to everyone at Covenant that this town is grieving with us and showing their love and support," the letter reads. "There are prayers pouring in from all over the city and beyond, and we feel them. Cards and gifts from across the country continue to show up for our students daily."

The school says that organizations have given the students and families places to play and gather, gifts and meals have

offered care and humanity has continued to show up. They add that there are no words to express the gratitude they have for everyone.

"We are overwhelmed by the care this community has lavished on us, and the love we have felt from every corner of our nation."

Their full letter can be read below