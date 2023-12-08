A lithium-powered flashlight is the cause of a Williamson County house fire, authorities said

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a recent incident in Williamson County on Coleman Road, a house fire was ignited by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery in a flashlight, highlighting the potential dangers associated with these commonly used power sources.

As the winter season brings an increased risk of structure fires, fire departments are urging the public to be vigilant not only about traditional hazards like space heaters and chimneys but also the lesser-known threat posed by lithium batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in well-known devices such as smartphones, laptops, e-scooters, e-bikes, toys, and even cars, and have become a leading cause of fires across the country.

Dinah Wade with Williamson County Fire Rescue said this fire happened on Dec. 5 at 2 a.m. Thankfully no one was hurt.

"She got up in the middle of night, got her flashlight out and it wasn’t working. She plugged it in the front room, walked away and then the battery just kind of ignited and exploded."

She recommends checking battery labels before purchase and ensuring that they have undergone testing to minimize the risk of malfunctions.

A 2018 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed over 25,000 incidents of overheating or fires related to lithium battery-powered consumer products in five years.

“Checking that label going into the store and ensuring that this has been a tested battery will help protect you,” said Wade.

The fire department advises using only the charger provided with the product, as using chargers with different voltages can lead to battery malfunctions.

Consumers are also encouraged to purchase devices, batteries, and charging equipment listed by nationally recognized testing labs to ensure safety. To prevent further incidents, the public is advised against overcharging devices and disposing of lithium-ion batteries in the trash.

Instead, these batteries should be recycled.

Convenient options for recycling are available at retail stores and "Batteries Plus" locations. For a comprehensive list of recycling locations, individuals can visit the website call2recycle.org.

In addition to proper disposal, the fire department recommends storing used batteries in thick plastic containers until ready for recycling.

Wade says by raising awareness about the potential hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries and promoting responsible use and disposal practices, communities can contribute to reducing the risk of devastating fires caused by these ubiquitous power sources.