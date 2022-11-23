A look at the fun events for all ages this holiday weekend in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Thanksgiving just a day away, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate and give back this holiday season. There's something happening for adults and children of all ages to enjoy.

On Thanksgiving, the Tommy Crockett Memorial Rescue Run is happening at Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds will benefit the animal rescue corps. All ages and four-legged friends are able to participate. The one-mile fun run starts at 8 a.m. with the 5-K happening at 8:30 a.m.

Then on Friday, First Horizon Park is being transformed into a winter wonderland. Enchant presented by the Hallmark Channel will make its Music City debut. It'll feature an immersive experience including a walk through the light maze with 4 million lights, 100-foot tall tree, ice skating Santa visits and holiday village. It's open through December 30.

On Saturday, it's time to shop small for Small Business Saturday. You can find the 7th Annual Shop Small Holiday Market in Germantown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 30 vendors are participating with music, food trucks, a photo booth and more.

Then on Sunday, bundle up as the Titans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game kicks off at noon at Nissan Stadium. Tickets are still available.