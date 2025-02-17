A look inside a Vanderbilt medical lab dependent on NIH funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future development of life-saving drugs is at stake. That's the word from one lead Vanderbilt researcher who said proposed cuts to federal grants will bring medical research to a grinding halt.

There are so many questions right now about the cuts to the National Institute of Health funding and the impact it might have on important medical research. To find out answers we went to the Vancovich Lab at Vanderbilt University.

Previous reporting: Tennessee universities, medical centers warn Trump administration cuts will 'devastate' search for cures

This is where millions in NIH grants are spent.

Researchers looking for new, better ways to save lives, said Stephanie Wankowicz, a professor of molecular physiology and biophysics at Vanderbilt University.

This rare look inside her lab is where they work to develop new drugs.

"To treat cancer, neurodegenerative disease, heart disease," she said.

Wankowicz wants people to see how the money is spent, and what the proposed cut of millions in grants to the research universities would mean.

"This is incredibly serious," she said.

Wankowicz echos a recent letter sent to Tennessee's Congressional Delegation from Vanderbilt and other research universities.

"Put simply this new policy would devastate biomedical research across the United States, including the significant presence we have built in Tennessee."

Wankowicz says cuts will stunt the development of new drugs and says many current drugs are on the market because of NIH funding — for instance: GLP-1 inhibitors like Ozempic.

"That was originally discovered by snake venom. There was no expectation this would be an incredible breakthrough drug," said Wankowicz.

That list goes on and on from new antibiotics to cancer treatments.

If the massive cuts happen?

"This is just going to delay our ability to get lifesaving treatments in the American people's hands."

The cuts of millions of dollars in NIH grants nationally were put on hold by a judge's injunction but that could change any day.

In the meantime, nearly twelve percent of the NIH staff, which helps administer future grants have already been fired or resigned.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com