'A Mighty Voice' barbecue cookoff to benefit four nonprofits focused on serving children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, Nashville hosted good eating for a good cause at the "A Mighty Voice" barbecue competition at OZ Arts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event benefits four local nonprofits that serve kids in different ways, so the cookoff is raising money to help those organizations continue to be a voice for children.

The organizations benefiting:



Thisbe and Noah — an organization that helps children and their families dealing with neurological diseases

MOVE Inclusive Dance — empowers kids with disabilities to learn skills through dance.

Strick's Gift — provides new moms in need with a diaper bag full of items for the baby

Communities in Schools of Tennessee — an organization that provides students who are struggling in different ways with what they need to stay in school

All of the nonprofits benefited when attendees bought a ticket to this event, which included drinks and the chance to taste test for yourself who has the best barbecue. Every ticket holder got three voting chips to give to the tastiest team.

The 10 barbecue teams, made up of the organizations' volunteers, also made ribs to give to judges from local restaurants. The best ribs earned the winning team the highest title of "Pit Master."

The teams also competed to raise the most money for all the organizations.

Lindsay Ballew, Executive Director of Thisbe and Noah, said this event started as a small way to raise money, and now it has become something much bigger.

"We did it on our own, just as a small kind of, 'let's see how it goes,'" said Ballew. "We did it at a friend's home. We had just 4-5 teams, and it was fun and successful. So, we decided that we wanted to try to grow it. With Nashville having so many amazing nonprofits — and a lot of us are sort of geared towards the same thing — we decided, 'let's collaborate with some other nonprofits because I believe very strongly that we are stronger together.'"

Ballew said all the organizations hope more nonprofits can join A Mighty Voice in the future. You can buy your ticket at the door, or get it in advance at the event's website.