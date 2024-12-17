A mother's fight for justice after her daughter was killed by DUI driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It’s been nearly a month since Karla Dockery had to say goodbye to her daughter, 33-year-old Keanna Morris, who was tragically killed while crossing Lafayette Street near the Fairfield Avenue intersection.

Metro Police say the driver who struck and killed Keanna, Donna Gray, was arrested for her third DUI offense.

Keanna, a mother of two young sons, was struck just outside of a crosswalk. Officers who responded to the scene reportedly smelled alcohol on Gray’s breath and noticed signs of impairment.

Gray, who admitted to consuming three to four beers and using cocaine before the crash, now faces charges including her third DUI and a violation of the financial responsibility law resulting in injury or death.

Karla Dockery, devastated by the loss of her daughter, is now on a mission for justice.

“This was her third DUI, but she has a long criminal history, very long criminal history, and a lot of the same things,” Dockery said. “She’s just a repeat offender, and she’s just going to get off with a slap on the wrist.”

Gray, currently booked in the Davidson County jail, has been bound over for trial, meaning a judge determined there was enough evidence for the case to proceed.

Dockery is calling for Gray to be charged with vehicular homicide.

Dockery’s pain has fueled her advocacy for tougher laws to prevent drunk driving. She has teamed up with groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to push for policy changes that would hold repeat offenders like Gray more accountable.

Her message to those who may be tempted to drive under the influence: “Turn your keys in, don’t drive, Uber home, call for help, call for a ride, but don’t get behind that wheel.”

As the legal process unfolds, Keanna's family is also seeking support through a GoFundMepage to help care for her two sons, along with a Christmas wish-listto help bring a small sense of joy to them during this difficult time.

