A musical based on Dolly Parton's life story is set to hit the Broadway stage

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 06, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hey there Dolly fans! We've got something exciting for you!

Dolly has been writing her life story as a Broadway musical and it's finally being developed for the stage in 2026!

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage," said Dolly. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Dolly made the announcement Thursday and the start of CMA Fest. On top of the musical, she's bringing a Dolly themed hotel to Music City and Dolly wine!

'Hello, I'm Dolly - An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage and while tickets aren't available just yet, you can sign up here to be the first to hear when they do come out.

