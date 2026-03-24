A new 152 acre industrial plant is being built in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new 152 acre industrial plant is coming to Smyrna.

The site will be located at 5481 W Jefferson Pike and will feature 1.8 million square feet of institutional-quality space across 12 buildings.

“Demand for shallow bay space in the Nashville market is strong, and this site offers a terrific opportunity to build the convenient, flexible, quality space that we know these smaller users are looking for,” said Whitfield Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Development. “Rutherford County is one of the fastest-growing areas of the state, and we excited to deliver a project of this scale in our home market.”

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