A new era: Voters elect new mayor and metro council members in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year marked the start of a new era in politics in Metro Nashville and Davidson County as voters elected a new Mayor and Metro Council members.

Freddie O'Connell went from being the first candidate to enter the race to the 10th Mayor of Nashville on Sept. 14 after defeating Republican Alice Rolli in a runoff election with 64 percent of the vote.

"This is our chance to make Nashville a place where you want to stay and can stay," said O'Connell as he spoke to his supporters after his victory. "And I want you to stay."

The two-term Metro Council Member and Nashville native celebrated with a public swearing-in ceremony at Public Square Park.

He established his intention to improve how Nashville moves, grows and works by addressing transit needs, cost of living concerns, and improving city amenities.

O'Connell also indicated his plans to mend fences when it comes to the working relationship between the city and state.

Voters also elected new faces to the Metro Council, and for the first time in history, the majority of the members are women.

"I’m so excited about all these women," said Zulfat Suara, an At-Large Metro Council member. "It's not just our gender, it's our background as mothers, teachers, engineers, CPAs. We are bringing all of that and I’m looking for better days for Nashville."

Now women fill 22 out of the 40 seats on the Metro Council, and that includes all five at-large seats. When council members are seated in the council chambers, the entire front row of seats is filled by women.

A woman is also leading the council meetings. Former District 34 Council Member Angie Henderson defeated incumbent Jim Shulman to become Vice Mayor.

When At-large Metro Council Member Olivia Hill was sworn into office she became the first openly transgender person elected to the council, and in Tennessee.

"It's not lost on me that we made history," said Hill. "I’m trying my best to get in my seat and do my work and do a good job and represent Nashville and represent everybody in every zipcode in Nashville."

Both the Mayor and Metro Council Members serve 4 year terms, and have a limit of two consecutive terms.