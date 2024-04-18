A new Glen Campbell exhibit is opening up at the Musicians Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What's music city without some music history?
There's a new exhibit coming to the Musicians Hall of Fame soon! If you haven't been there, it's actually just across from NewsChannel 5, at the Municipal Auditorium.
They'll be opening a new Glen Campbell exhibit soon to celebrate the release of "Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions."
Glen Campbell was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame back in 2005, about a decade before his death.
He became a superstar with a string of pop and country hits released in the 60s and '70s, even hosting a music variety show and starring in some movies.
