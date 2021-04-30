New mother, baby are fighting for their lives after police say they were shot by her ex-boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers arrested and charged a man with three counts of attempted murder after they say he shot his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant, and her current boyfriend.

Brian T. Mitchell, 23, allegedly shot 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell and 28-year-old Michael D. Stewart just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Pointe Apartments on Cedar Pointe Parkway in Antioch.

Photo: MNPD Brian T. Mitchell

Photo: MNPD

When officers got to the apartment complex, they found a pregnant Terrell on the ground with gunshot wounds to her chest, abdomen and legs. Her boyfriend, Stewart, was also on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest and hip.

Terrell told officers and witnesses that her ex-boyfriend, Mitchell, had shot them. Stewart told officers that they were walking up breezeway stairs toward their apartment when he shot them.

They were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. As part of life-saving efforts for Terrell and her daughter, an emergency Caesarean section was performed to deliver the child, who is in extremely critical condition. Terrell is in critical but stable condition. Stewart is in stable condition.

Mitchell was spotted in South Nashville by undercover MNPD TITANS Unit detectives. He drove to the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard where he was stopped and taken into custody. Mitchell is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.