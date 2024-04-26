A new Night Train exhibit is headed to the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I'm excited to tell you about some music history you can check out and of course it has a connection to NewsChannel 5!

Today, a new 20th anniversary edition of the Country Music Hall of Fame's exhibit on "Night Train" opens to guests!

It expands on the museum's original exhibit on the classic TV show, with newly discovered artifacts and photos.

Once a week, from 1964 to 1967, when the clock struck midnight, music of a different beat graced the airwaves of Channel 5 back when we were known by the call letters, WLAC.

Many say Night Train defined R&B in Nashville.

This new exhibit is part of your regular admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame.