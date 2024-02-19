A new security system is expected to be put in place in Metro Schools to protect students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new security system is expected to be put in place in Metro Schools to protect children from anyone who brings a gun to school. The plan was first put in place shortly after the Covenant School shooting.

In just the past three weeks, there have been at least four cases where guns were found inside schools in Metro Nashville.

Metro Schools says this new system is an add-on to their security camera network and is designed to use AI to detect if there is a weapon and it alerts the police and school officials. It's called Omnilert.

It has a three-step verification process that not only recognizes a gun but also looks at behavior consistent with gun violence. When a threat is present, the system triggers an alert that sets the security team into action. The company says there is a near zero false positive rate.

These are systems you won't notice at your child school since the software works with school cameras. MNPS say school safety is a top priority and these systems are for all grade levels in their buildings.