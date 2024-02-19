A new security system is expected to be put in place in Metro Schools to protect students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new security system is expected to be put in place in Metro Schools to protect children from anyone who brings a gun to school. The plan was first put in place shortly after the Covenant School shooting.
In just the past three weeks, there have been at least four cases where guns were found inside schools in Metro Nashville.
Metro Schools says this new system is an add-on to their security camera network and is designed to use AI to detect if there is a weapon and it alerts the police and school officials. It's called Omnilert.
It has a three-step verification process that not only recognizes a gun but also looks at behavior consistent with gun violence. When a threat is present, the system triggers an alert that sets the security team into action. The company says there is a near zero false positive rate.
These are systems you won't notice at your child school since the software works with school cameras. MNPS say school safety is a top priority and these systems are for all grade levels in their buildings.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp