A Preds piano! Local kids take part in project spreading music education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some local kids are in the middle of a pretty cool art project. It has a good purpose and manages to combine Nashville music, art and even sports.

"I like painting more than drawing," said Kamree, a 3rd grader at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary. "It's calming, and it's quiet."

She spoke between swipes of her paintbrush.

"It's probably more quiet when there's not some dude asking you a bunch of questions," I said.

Kamree smiled and nodded. She's painted on many canvases, but this is a new one.

"So, have you ever painted a piano before?" I asked her.

"No!" she said.

"You've never wanted to just up and paint the piano at home?" I asked another child.

"No, we don't have a piano," he answered.

"Oh. Well, that would be a problem."

A group of children from the school were busy painting the piano. The sign over their classroom said: "Make Cool Stuff." Kamree's crew was on it.

"I don't like playing piano," she said.

"You just like painting piano," I answered.

It's a project paying tribute to a Nashville institution, the Predators.

"You seen that picture before?" I asked, pointing to a painting of mascot Gnash on the piano.

"Mm hm!" Kamree said. "I'd call him Tiger!"

"Steve!" another child suggested.

"Rhori!"

"I was thinking Fred!"

Those aren't his name, but I don't think Gnash will mind.

Seeing Kamree's crew work together so well is what executive principal Janelle Brooks loves.

"You have a lot of good kids here!" I said.

"I do!" she smiled. "They're amazing. It is part of my personal charge I give myself to give as many experiences as I can to our students within a school day."

Ten Yamahas from Falcetti Pianos are going to 10 Metro schools through the Rainbow Piano Initiative. That's done through Music City Chopin. Graciella Kowalczyk is with that organization.

"Our goal is to promote the cultural diversity of Music City by empowering kids via musical education," she said. "We are looking for under-resourced schools. We want to bring more music."

After schools paint the pianos, they're going to the Symphony Center for a showcase event on Dec. 16. There will be performers including Graciella, a concert pianist.

Pianos return to the schools after that, and they'll stay for music education.

"It looks like the piano is almost done," one of the children said.

With a few last touch-ups, Kamree's crew had met the classroom goal: Make Cool Stuff.

For tickets and information on that showcase event on Dec. 16, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.