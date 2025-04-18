A program's helped more than 800 people living with Parkinson's. It started with this friendship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seventeen years ago, a man began working with a personal trainer. Those two people couldn't have known the sessions would end up helping hundreds of people in an incredible way.

"It's exhilarating, quite frankly," said Dick Fitzgerald between donning his boxing gloves and sparring at STEPS Fitness. "The blood is flowing, you can feel it. It's boom, boom, boom, boom!"

"Did you ever see yourself as a boxer?" I asked him.

"Not really. I never imagined I would have a knack for it to some extent."

It was 2007 when he was told something by a doctor.

"You got Parkinson's," Dick remembered. "We all have something to bear."

Dick knew he'd fight it. In that first year, he began working with personal trainer Colleen Bridges. This was actually life-changing for both of them.

"She, uh, I almost get choked up talking about this because she said, 'You know. I feel like I could do something special for people with Parkinson's,'" Dick said.

Today, Colleen runs Bridges for Parkinson's. It uses boxing moves to slow the progression of Parkinson's.

"I'm so pleased and proud to be part of the group, trying to come together and fight the fight," Dick said.

"I have no doubt I would be years behind in my functionality were it not for Colleen."

Colleen wasn't there for this particular visit to the gym. She had to help arrange something else.

Fighter Fest was held Thursday night at 3rd & Lindsley, a fundraiser for Bridges for Parkinson's.

"Well, you guys are looking good tonight!" Colleen said to the crowd. "Thank you for being here! I'm excited to spend the evening with you, not in exercise clothes."

Bridges for Parkinson's has now worked with more than 800 people. It all started with a personal training session between Colleen and one man.

"And his name's Dick Fitzgerald, and Dick Fitzgerald is here tonight," Colleen said. "Alright. Can we turn up the house lights a little bit? Dick Fitzgerald is in the ring! Ladies and gentleman! I want you to cheer him on! He is going to show you what it looks like to fight back! Alright Dick Fitzgerald!"

Dick performed a sparring match to the cheers of the crowd.

On a night remembering how this all this began, there was something Dick didn't know. He was becoming the first person to be given the Call on the Fighter Award.

"Thank you!" Colleen said to Dick. "See all these lives. You've changed all these lives. Thank you."

