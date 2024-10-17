A run for safety and remembrance for Alyssa Lockits

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The running community in Nashville is coming together to remember Alyssa Lokits, a 34-year-old woman who was shot and killed on the Mill Creek Greenway on Monday evening.

Her attacker was captured by police less than 24 hours after the incident. Authorities believe the two did not know each other, leaving many in the community shaken by this random act of violence.

Bailey Carter, the community marketing manager for Fleet Feet Nashville, expressed the heartbreak felt by many runners who frequent the area.

“It was really close to home for a lot of our runners. The moment we shared it, dozens of people reached out, saying, ‘I run there every day.’ We see ourselves in her,” Carter said.

Sadly, Carter noted that Alyssa’s story resonates with many women in the community.

“A lot of women that we know have been attacked, myself included,” she added.

In response to this tragedy, Fleet Feet Nashville dedicated its weekly run at the Hendersonville location in honor of Alyssa while pushing safety.

The group held a moment of silence in her memory and discussed the importance of women being able to run and walk in safety.

“It’s unfortunate that can’t happen,” Carter said.

To enhance safety for runners, Fleet Feet Nashville is implementing several initiatives.

The teams is focusing on educating the community about safety measures.

They will also start providing items such as mace, reflective vests, and headlamps, and will offer free rentals of safety equipment for women running in the area.

“Our run community, with six locations, is committed to offering safety items for runners to borrow and return,” Carter said. “We also plan to hold more safety and self-defense classes to empower our members.”

As the community mourns Alyssa Lokits, local runners are determined to honor her memory by fostering a safer environment for all.

