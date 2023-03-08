A second chance at life: woman rescues dog, puppies abandoned on side of the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While driving home on Clarksville Pike something caught the attention of Sarah Ames. She saw an emaciated dog.

"And there's a box on the side of the road," she said. "And I was like let me just check and also this dog doesn't look well, let me just check on her."

She pulled out her phone and recorded the incident. The video has since been viewed five million times.

"You know I wasn't expecting that, but I think that also shows the compassion that people have for animals," said Ames.

That compassion is so desperately needed now as shelters like the Nashville Humane Association fill up.

"Our shelter is full," said Kenny Tallier, director of public and media relations. "The puppies that Sarah found are a prime example. Like normally everyone has their own room, but like we're tripling up and doubling up on puppies."

The Nashville Humane Association has seen an influx of animals, especially since COVID.

"So a lot of spaying and neutering didn't happen, and now people are still trying to do the right thing and get their pets spayed and neutered but there's a waitlist and there's a line so it's taking a little bit of time," said Tallier. "So we are seeing more kittens before kitten season, we're seeing more puppies."

Some owners have also fallen on hard times, surrendering their pets.

"And all of that may lead to 'do I pay the electric bill or do I buy food for my dog?'" Tallier said.

All of the puppies were quickly adopted. As for their mother, her name is now Rose.

"Because when you think of Rose you just think of beauty, you think of wisdom, you think of kind of just a calm and just an old soul," said Ames.

Rose found a forever home with Ames — the woman who rescued her.

"She is loving to everyone that she meets and everyone that meets her just can't help but love her and she is the prime example of why we do what we do and why rescuing animals is so important," said Tallier.

If you are interested in adopting at NHA or serving as a foster parent, you can find more information here.