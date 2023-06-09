A second woman files suit against Jimmie Allen, claiming he assaulted her and recorded it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has filed a new sexual assault federal lawsuit against country musician Jimmie Allen, who is already facing a separate lawsuit from an additional woman claiming the same.

Jane Doe No. 2 is suing Allen, his bodyguard Charles Hurd, Hurd's company Aadyn’s Dad Touring, Inc and John Does No. 1-100, who are defendants, whose identities are currently unknown to Jane No. 2, who facilitated and encouraged Jimmie Allen’s conduct and failed to warn her or otherwise prevent the sexual assault and invasion of privacy.

After the first lawsuit, CMA Fest dropped him from the lineup and movement in the first suit hasn't rendered a judgment.

Jane Doe No. 2 said in the lawsuit that Allen claimed to be separated from his wife. He told Jane Doe No. 2 he wanted to have children with her and marry her. Their relationship started at the airport, where Allen asked his bodyguard to go get her phone number. The two kindled a relationship by phone afterward for the next two months via texts and FaceTime. She didn't know who Allen was prior to him revealing he was a country star.

Per the lawsuit, their first and only meeting in Las Vegas included her being told she would have her own hotel room while the two spent together. Jane Doe No. 2 said there was no room for her, only Allen's.

During her stay that night in Las Vegas, Jane Doe No. 2 claimed in the suit that she didn't realize he had set up the room to later record their interactions. She said she informed Allen she wasn't on birth control and didn't want to do anything that would get her pregnant. She said Allen ignored her and assaulted her.

"Desperate to find a separate hotel room and purchase Plan B, she got dressed and began to depart," the lawsuit stated. "As she walked past the closet in the bedroom, she was surprised when the interior light came on inside the closet. The closet door was a sliding door with slats and was partially open. She opened the closet door and found a cell phone focused on the bed, recording the scene."

Jane Doe No. 2 took the phone and proceeded to the police station. She then booked another flight home.

The suit contains five different counts claimed against Allen. Jane Doe No. 2 asked the court to award her compensatory, incidental, consequential, and punitive damages; award her reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs; and grant such other relief as appropriate.