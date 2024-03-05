A small plane crashed near I-40 E in Nashville, killing multiple people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single-engine plane crashed near I-40 southeast near John C. Tune Airport at around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Metro Police say several people who were on board the plane are now dead. However, the Federal Aviation Administration says they do not yet know how many people were on board. They are investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane crashed just past the Charlotte Pike exit. Metro Nashville Fire arrived on scene to heavy fire, which crews were able to put out quickly while preserving evidence for investigation.

All Eastbound lanes are blocked until further notice.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we have more information.