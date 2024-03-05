A small plane crashed near I-40 E in Nashville, killing multiple people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single-engine plane crashed near I-40 southeast near John C. Tune Airport at around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.
Metro Police say several people who were on board the plane are now dead. However, the Federal Aviation Administration says they do not yet know how many people were on board. They are investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
The plane crashed just past the Charlotte Pike exit. Metro Nashville Fire arrived on scene to heavy fire, which crews were able to put out quickly while preserving evidence for investigation.
All Eastbound lanes are blocked until further notice.
This is a developing story, we will update you as we have more information.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp