'A special, special person.' Artist remembers friend restaurateur Randy Rayburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's always difficult dealing with the loss of a family member or friend. Often, our grief includes reflection and gratitude for people who truly shaped our lives. A prominent Nashville artist is looking back following the death of an important name to the city.

"It makes me feel close to the person when I'm working on their image," said artist Omari Booker.

Omari's work is often autobiographical, depicting life events and faces of the people who shaped his life.

"Behind there is my sister and I," Omari gestured to a piece hanging on the wall. "She passed away when she was 24, and I was 22. I've been painting her ever since."

Omari shares the people important to his story. He met one of those people in Hillsboro Village when he was only 20-years-old. He was hired at a restaurant called Sunset Grill run by restaurateur Randy Rayburn.

"Randy had high standards for himself," Omari said. "He did it. He bused tables. He did all the stuff he'd ask anyone else to do."

Randy's known for his many ventures including Midtown Cafe and his work with the revival of Elliston Place Soda Shop.

Years back at Sunset Grill, after a good start at the restaurant, Omari was one day let go.

"I got arrested when I was 28," Omari said. "It was drug possession. That was a big part of why Randy let me go is he knew I had drugs around the restaurant. I don't know if anyone's been fired by someone who loves them, but even then, I had a sense he cared about me. He wrote a letter to the parole board on my behalf that I'd have a job when I got out."

Though he was denied parole that time, when Omari was released he returned to work for Randy.

"I think he wanted to see how much I wanted to work and turn things around," Omari said.

Also, Randy knew Omari carried genuine artistic talent.

"Probably within eight months of me working at the restaurant, he let me put my work up in the bar, and that was my first art show," Omari remembered. "It was a pretty special experience. Randy gave me this money clip. He said, 'Omari, go put some money in it.' It was his blessing to go out, be a full time artist."

After a 24-year friendship, Omari learned Randy died.

"Took my shoes off, went outside, stood in the grass, sat down, and I think I was just in shock for a little bit," Omari said.

At Midtown Cafe, there's a picture hanging in the bar. It's Omari's interpretation of a picture of he and Randy together from his very first art show.

"I'm depicted as flowers, and the idea is people pour into you, and you grow into something valuable," Omari said.

When Omari got the news about the death of his friend, he'd spent a few months working on a portrait of Randy and his two sons.

"That was going to him, and it'll go to them now," Omari said. "Yeah, it's tough. The people who made sure I didn't fall through the cracks, he was at the top of that list. A special, special person. What a lucky city we were to have him."