A state rally to end gun violence calls for gun reform legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Some Tennesseans said enough is enough Wednesday and need to do more to stop gun violence.

After multiple mass shootings in the last couple of weeks — including the country's second-deadliest school shooting — gun control advocates say it's time for lawmakers to do more.

It was a call to action to end gun violence.

People from all faiths, professions and backgrounds coming together to rally at the state capitol to say enough with the senseless shootings.

They said state lawmakers need to do more to stop it. They were met outside the Governor's door by a state trooper who told the crowd no one was inside.

But that didn't stop them from voicing their concerns.

"We want people to leaders we want them to see what is happening. What we are responsible for our children, and not just my two kids, not our neighbor's kids, but our country and all over the world. We are standing with our kids today and forever," said Samantha Shepherd.

Advocates also left a letter to the Governor with five demands to end gun violence.

The request includes passing universal background checks and calling for a vote on a red flag law bill that stalled in the Senate, a ban on semi-automatic weapons armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines. They would also like the governor to form a committee that includes clergy from all faiths to work on gun legislation.

"We're here today, we want everybody, all the leaders we're talking to you make the right choice. Your choice is our future, our children's future. So make the right choice," said Shepherd.

Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akilah Desilva who was murdered in the Waffle House Shooting, also spoke to the crowd.

The crowd left flowers and stuffed animals at the door to pay respects to the victims of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

