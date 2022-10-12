A step forward in advancing disability rights: Legislation aims to protect children around the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New legislation aims to give more support to children with disabilities. The International Children with Disabilities Protection Act would offer protections to the more than 240 million children worldwide living with disabilities.

The legislation would put more safeguards in place, and the goal is to establish programs within the State Department to help ensure that the U.S., in partnership with non-profits, supports children with disabilities around the world so they can grow up in a loving environment.

Senator Marsha Blackburn is just one of the lawmakers behind the effort, backed by Republicans and Democrats.

Not only would it put measures in place to preserve families by helping to keep children out of institutions, it would also empower local disability rights organizations around the world to advocate for necessary reforms.

Those involved say it represents a step forward in advancing disability rights. Lawmakers behind the bill say the idea stems from recent awareness of global injustice for these children.